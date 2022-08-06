Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 148.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. 1,123,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,280. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,683 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UE. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

