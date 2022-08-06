USDX [Lighthouse] Hits Market Capitalization of $76,052.87 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $76,052.87 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00612896 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00267735 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00046281 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00014184 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
