USDX [Lighthouse] Hits Market Capitalization of $76,052.87 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $76,052.87 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00612896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00267735 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00014184 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

