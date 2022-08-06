UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.
UserTesting Trading Down 18.4 %
Shares of UserTesting stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 545,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,042. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $15.98.
UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
