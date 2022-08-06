UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

USER has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Down 18.4 %

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $4.87 on Friday. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

About UserTesting

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.