Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after acquiring an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,347,000 after purchasing an additional 734,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

