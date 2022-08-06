Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE VHI traded down $10.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.97. 117,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,708. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47. Valhi has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valhi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valhi by 22.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 50.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

