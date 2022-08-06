Valhi, Inc. (VHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Valhi Stock Down 21.0 %

Valhi stock traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. 117,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. Valhi has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 22.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valhi by 50.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

