Valhi, Inc. (VHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Valhi Stock Down 21.0 %
Valhi stock traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. 117,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. Valhi has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.30%.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
