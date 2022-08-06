Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 254,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,966. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

