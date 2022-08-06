Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 57,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 162,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.33 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

