Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.68. 2,758,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $210.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

