Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 10,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 311,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Friday, May 20th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,112 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $104,856.00.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

