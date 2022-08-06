Velan (TSE:VLN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLNGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.90 and traded as low as C$7.32. Velan shares last traded at C$7.32, with a volume of 826 shares changing hands.

Velan Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$161.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.89.

Velan (TSE:VLNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter.

Velan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

