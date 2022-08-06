Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.90 and traded as low as C$7.32. Velan shares last traded at C$7.32, with a volume of 826 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$161.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89.
Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter.
Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.
