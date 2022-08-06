Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.90 and traded as low as C$7.32. Velan shares last traded at C$7.32, with a volume of 826 shares trading hands.

Velan Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$161.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89.

Get Velan alerts:

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter.

Velan Announces Dividend

Velan Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

(Get Rating)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.