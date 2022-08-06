Velas (VLX) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Velas has a total market cap of $95.44 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002527 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15,638.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000871 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,334,820,690 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.