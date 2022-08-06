Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.16 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $63.92 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064326 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.