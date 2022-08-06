Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems comprises about 1.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Verint Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

VRNT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.58. 162,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

