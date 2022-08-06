Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

