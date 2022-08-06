Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of VRTX stock traded up $13.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,755. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $296.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.63.
Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.90.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.