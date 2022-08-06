Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $13.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,755. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $296.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.63.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.90.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

