Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $300.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $288.03 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $296.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.63. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

