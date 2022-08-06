Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 427.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vertiv by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.