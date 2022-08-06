VerusCoin Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $25.83 million and $18,427.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,723,793 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

