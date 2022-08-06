Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.06. 799,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,439. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.06 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

