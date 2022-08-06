Vestor Capital LLC Buys 56,653 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8,921.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 93,859,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,556,992. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

