Vestor Capital LLC Buys 78 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,023,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

