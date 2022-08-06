Vestor Capital LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

