Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.40. 879,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,047. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

