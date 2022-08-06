Vestor Capital LLC Invests $77,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 816.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after acquiring an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 905,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 106.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 807,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 416,652 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 1,007,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,400. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

