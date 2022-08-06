Vestor Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 273,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

