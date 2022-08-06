Vestor Capital LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. 12,281,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,281,130. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

