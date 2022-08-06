Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. 280,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. Victory Capital has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 32.66%. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

