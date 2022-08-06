Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Sell”

Truist Financial cut shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

SPCE opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $35.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 635.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

