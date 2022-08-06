Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDI opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

