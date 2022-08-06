Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

NYSE:V opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

