Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) versus Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Head-To-Head Survey

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 3 7 0 2.55 Vornado Realty Trust 3 3 1 0 1.71

Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus target price of $199.30, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 51.63% 24.31% 8.68% Vornado Realty Trust 11.52% 3.07% 0.95%

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Extra Space Storage pays out 90.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.58 billion 16.79 $827.65 million $6.64 29.70 Vornado Realty Trust $1.59 billion 3.34 $176.00 million $0.66 41.91

Extra Space Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust. Extra Space Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Vornado Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

