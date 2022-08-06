Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $7,472.92 and approximately $119.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00046349 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002900 BTC.
- Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Vortex Defi Profile
Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.
Buying and Selling Vortex Defi
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.