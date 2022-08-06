Vox.Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $101,466.96 and $49.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 136% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00624749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vox.Finance Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 118,417 coins and its circulating supply is 84,012 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vox.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vox.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.