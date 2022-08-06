Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.71. 167,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,574. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 160.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

