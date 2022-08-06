Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 993,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,912 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber accounts for about 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $81,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.53. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.17 by ($0.58). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

