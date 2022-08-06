Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $23.13 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,803 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $23,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $9,524,413.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,014,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,737,570.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,744,984 shares of company stock valued at $35,084,176.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

BAM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

