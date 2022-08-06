Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $34.57 Million Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,124 shares during the period. Sprott makes up approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 2.65% of Sprott worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SII. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprott stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 40,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,648. The company has a market capitalization of $933.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 18.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SII. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

