Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $7.84 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 260.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,499. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.49. 199,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,732. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.20 and a 52 week high of $379.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

