Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,511 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.33% of NexGen Energy worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,019,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 59,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 2,023,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.40. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.94.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

