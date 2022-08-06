Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 45,915 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 458.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 45,915 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

UNP stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,760. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.49 and a 200-day moving average of $234.90. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.