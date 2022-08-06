Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

META traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.11. 25,832,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,145,862. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

