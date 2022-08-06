Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 16,452 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,452 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $590.26. The company had a trading volume of 982,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,510. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.79. The company has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

