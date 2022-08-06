Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,156 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 2.15% of Warrior Met Coal worth $41,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HCC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $29.11. 1,002,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,538. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

