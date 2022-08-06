Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to “Outperform”

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a hold rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.43.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$178.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$161.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$46.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.18. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$148.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.55.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

