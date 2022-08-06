WazirX Reaches Market Cap of $95.34 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $95.34 million and $9.06 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

