WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Eric Etchart Purchases 500 Shares

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WDFC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.01. 106,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $163.61 and a 1-year high of $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

