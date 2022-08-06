Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 6,093 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

